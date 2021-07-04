Club grows produce, offers it free at walk-up pantry

Club member Gary Fulton was among those who helped build the food pantry and also volunteers at the Emergency Food Box in Marshalltown. He said he didn’t know how great the need for food was in Marshalltown until volunteering at the Emergency Food Box and seeing the demand firsthand.

“That was kind of an eye opener to see how many families and individuals were having a need for food,” he said. “That was probably because of the derecho and the pandemic and everything increasing the need for food, but there are families in town and individuals in town who are in low income situations or who are unemployed and definitely need a food source.”

He said the Master Gardener’s Club is always in need of more volunteer members and of donations for the pantry.

Llewellyn said there are about 35 active Master Gardeners recording volunteer hours in Marshall County and the numbers are growing every year. She said gardening supplies flew off the shelves during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the Master Gardener course is becoming more popular because I think people are really looking for something like that to fill the downtime in their life,” Llewellyn said.