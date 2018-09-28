BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An Iowa firearms company has given the Bismarck Police Department nine AR-15 rifles for school resource officers.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Iowa-based Brownells Inc. donated the AR-15s after Bismarck police requested funds to buy the rifles and other equipment for resource officers.
Bismarck school resource officers carry handguns, but police deputy chief Jason Stugelmeyer says an AR-15 would help in situations in which officers must shoot from afar.
Brownells spokesman Ryan Repp says company officials heard about the department's request and wanted to help. Stugelmeyer says the donation is allowing the department to spend more money on medical kits.
Repp estimated the rifles cost about $520 each. The company also donated hundreds of dollars in custom parts and an $1,800 firearm kit.
