Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An Iowa firearms company has given the Bismarck Police Department nine AR-15 rifles for school resource officers.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Iowa-based Brownells Inc. donated the AR-15s after Bismarck police requested funds to buy the rifles and other equipment for resource officers.

Bismarck school resource officers carry handguns, but police deputy chief Jason Stugelmeyer says an AR-15 would help in situations in which officers must shoot from afar.

Brownells spokesman Ryan Repp says company officials heard about the department's request and wanted to help. Stugelmeyer says the donation is allowing the department to spend more money on medical kits.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Repp estimated the rifles cost about $520 each. The company also donated hundreds of dollars in custom parts and an $1,800 firearm kit.

———

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments