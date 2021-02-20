Congregations still recovering from August's derecho

The majority of the reconstruction work — which was estimated at $1.3 million — is covered by insurance, Steimel said. The rest was covered by donations.

Since the storm, services have been held next door to the church in the social hall.

“We’re hoping to have a big celebration when we can finally get back into the church,” he said.

In Cedar Rapids, the Hindu Temple halted operations for about two months after the derecho as it awaited roof repairs after the storm.

Because of COVID-19, only 10 people are being allowed into the sanctuary at a time and masks are required.

The temple had to pay about $5,000 out of pocket to get trees removed from their property.

Earlier plans to build a new temple in Robins have been on hold for almost a year because leaders did not feel they could continue to fundraise for the project during the pandemic.

Pradeep Balaraman, Hindu Temple chair of the executive committee, said they are still waiting for the carpet to be replaced and repairs made to offices in the building.