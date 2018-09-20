INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A judge has dismissed a contempt charge against a former Iowa television reporter who was accused of violating a judge's order last year not to take courtroom video of "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the contempt of court charge against former KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh was dismissed Thursday.
KWWL published video of Soules' April 2017 court appearance that Amanieh shot on her cellphone. Prosecutors said a judge had told Amanieh she wouldn't allow video of the hearing and only photos would be permitted.
The video of Soules was taken after he'd been arrested for a crash that killed Kenneth Mosher. Police say Soules rear-ended Mosher's tractor and left the scene. Soules has pleaded not guilty.
This story has been corrected to show the contempt charge against the former Iowa reporter was dismissed, not that she was found not guilty.
