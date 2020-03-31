Coronavirus death toll up to 7 in Iowa

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Another Iowan died and more residents tested positive Tuesday for the coronavirus, a tally now approaching 500 confirmed cases in the state — including a surge in Linn County fueled by an outbreak at the Heritage Specialty Care facility.

Iowa Department of Public Health officials reported the number of Iowans who have died due to COVID-19 rose to seven, with the latest victim being a middle-aged resident of Muscatine County between 41 and 60 years old.

“COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate,” Gov. Kim Reynolds told an afternoon news conference. “It spreads quickly and easily, infecting young and old alike. But the virus is far more serious for older adults above the age of 60 with underlying health conditions and that’s why nursing homes and long-term care facilities were identified early on as a high priority for mitigation efforts.”

She confirmed that 30 of the 90 total cases in Linn County are tied to Heritage Specialty Care, a Cedar Rapids nursing home that first reported an outbreak Monday. An outbreak in a long-term care facility is defined as three or more residents testing positive. Last week, two members of its staff tested positive, according to a spokesman. A few days later, four residents were infected.