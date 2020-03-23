Coronavirus exposes Iowa’s broadband weaknesses

“What we were working on was intended to speed up the process and to make sure that more people had broadband, and this is going to bring a whole other layer into that conversation. It is going to bring the focus in as to the importance of making sure that all parts of Iowa are connected with broadband,” Brown said.

“It is definitely showing us where our strengths are and where our weaknesses are and I think there’s going to be a new focus on those issues like broadband to make sure everybody is connected. And the question is going to come. ‘How do we get there in a quicker pace than what we’re already working out?’” he added. “It’s going to be one of the many challenges that we have to deal with.”

Matthew Behrens, the state’s deputy chief information officer, said his office created a state broadband availability map incorporating the latest data — 2018 — from the Federal Communications Commission. It shows only about 65 percent of Iowa’s 216,007 census blocks have access to broadband internet at speeds of at least 25 mbps download and 3 mbps upload.

“Because these areas are unserved by broadband speeds, they are likely to have more challenges shifting to online activities such as telework,” he said.