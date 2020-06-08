Coronavirus likely to delay Iowa legislative redistricting

If that’s rejected, “there’s really no chance of going to a third plan before Sept. 1,” which is the statutory deadline for the Legislature to act.

After that, redistricting goes to the Supreme Court, something that has not happened since the non-partisan process was first implemented.

The court has options. It could undertake drawing the districts itself. Another option, Cook said, would be to give the Legislature an extension to adopt a plan.

Legislators have agreed to either the first or second plan in 1981, 1991, 2001 and 2011. The court has not had to be involved. The prospect of the process being taken out of their hands has encouraged lawmakers to adopt one of the first two plans.

That can come at a political cost. In 2001, the first plan would have thrown 60 of 150 legislators into districts where they faced another incumbent. That was rejected, but the plan they adopted threw Republican U.S. Reps. Jim Leach and Jim Nussle into the same district.