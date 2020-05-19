Coronavirus trends point to more Iowa businesses reopening, Reynolds says

“We know that it is important that we continue in a very responsible, safe, measured, phased-in manner to continue to open up and what we’re seeing from businesses and from Iowans — they also are being very responsible and thoughtful in how they are bringing their businesses back on line,” she said.

“So it’s been a great effort by everyone across the state and, because of that, we’re continuing to see positive trends and so we’re going to continue to monitor that and look for opportunities to continue to bring more businesses on line,” the governor added. “The list is getting narrower all the time.”

While highlighting the positive trends Tuesday, Reynolds also lamented coronavirus outbreaks in 37 long-term care facilities and the 204 residents who are included among the 367 Iowans who have died in the pandemic.

Officials with the state health agency, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa National Guard said they are opening a temporary testing site Wednesday in Mason City to test staff from nursing homes in Cerro Gordo County.

Also Tuesday, Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said state officials will start publicly identifying child care centers where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.