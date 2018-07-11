COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a western Iowa man accused in the death of a toddler.
Council Bluffs police said in a news release Tuesday that 23-year-old Javon Jennings was in the Pottawattamie County Jail when notified of the first-degree murder charge. He'd already pleaded not guilty to a child endangerment charge and was scheduled to go on trial Aug. 14.
He was arrested in April after Council Bluffs officers and medics responded to an apartment to check a report about an unresponsive child. The 16-month-old girl was pronounced dead there.
Police say Jennings was the sole caretaker of the girl when she was fatally injured. Her injuries included a broken left leg.