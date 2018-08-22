Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A county attorney in southeast Iowa says she'll donate fine money her office has collected to help feed schoolchildren.

The Hawk Eye reports that Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers told county supervisors Tuesday that her office has collected about $120,000 in fines from unpaid court fees, not including portions of the fine collections that go to the county and state.

She says she will provide money this week to superintendents at each school district in the county to help feed students who need the financial help.

