Couple hopes sculpture helps families grieving after loss

  • Updated
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A new Lullaby Lane sculpture at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City, was dedicated recently by Kyle and Kristi Easley.

The sculpture was a way to honor their second child, who was stillborn, and a way to bring comfort and peace to other parents experiencing the same loss.

Kyle said he and his wife couldn’t have gotten through the pain without the emotional support of other families dealing with infant loss, and he has learned a lot along the way.

“I found the best way to deal with grief is to do things to help people or to honor those that have gone,” he said. “The challenge with this is how do you honor someone you never got to know. A life that never had a chance. It was something I struggled with.”

While visiting his daughter’s grave last year, Easley said he was just looking over the area surrounding Lullaby Lane, a dedicated section for child interment, when inspiration hit.

Having a deep appreciation for art and having worked with Mason City’s Sculptures On Parade as a member of the park board he thought, “What if I bought a sculpture and donated it to the cemetery?”

The process of finding the right sculpture took many months of flipping through an inventory of pieces and working closely with Robin Anderson, head of the Sculptures On Parade Committee.

“We were trying to figure out a piece that was meaningful and fit the space,” Easley told the Mason City Globe Gazette. “We felt we were looking for something fun and childlike.”

The Easleys had almost given up and thought they might have to commission an artist when one last look through the book provided them the answer. “Kristi got this gleam in her eye and we instantly knew this would be perfect,” Easley said.

The sculpture, entitled “Arc of Peace,” is the work of Lorri Acott, a Colorado artist.

The sculpture was on tour in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when Anderson inquired about it. The Easleys had hoped to purchase it and have it in place by Memorial Day this year. After a few timeline delays the family learned that when the artist found out what the Easleys wanted to do with it, she was so touched she recast the sculpture.

Country Landscapes donated ae limestone base and a bronze plaque was made by Le Doux signs in Mason City.

Then the weather had to cooperate to finish the landscaping and summer was approaching its end. After talking to Tyler Anderson, Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery manager who’s experienced infant loss himself, Easley said they decided to have the sculpture dedication in October to coincide with National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The story behind “Arc of Peace” held special meaning to the Easleys. The piece was partially inspired by the Japanese story of a 1,000 paper cranes. It is the story of a young girl who developed leukemia from the radiation caused by the atomic bombs dropped during World War II.

The girl had been told if she folded these cranes she would be granted one wish. Her wish was to live. The girl only made it to 644 cranes before she died, and her family and friends finished her work for her.

Easley said when he read the story he broke down and cried because his best friend had a very aggressive form of leukemia and died last year. “He did everything he could. He just wanted to live. That was my sign,” Easley said.

“I’ve always believed loved ones who are gone are still with us,” Easley said. “She (his daughter) is in good hands in heaven. She’s with my friend.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

