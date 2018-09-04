Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were injured when their elevated deck collapsed at their home in northeast Des Moines while they were grilling food.

The Des Moines Register reports the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. Monday. Des Moines Police Sgt. Tina Kalar says rotted wood may have allowed the deck to fall away from the house.

The 72-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns from the grill's contents. Her 69-year-old husband was treated at an urgent care center.

