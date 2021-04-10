Couple move from Oregon to Iowa hometown, start organic farm

“You go into any school and ask kids what a tomato looks like or a cucumber looks like, and they’ll tell you exactly what it looks like in the store, but they have no idea about the variety of all the different types of foods out there,” Tobin said. “They have to have a specific type, because it’s got to be those ones that store well, produce the most of all these things, and what gets lost is the heritage of food, and we become disconnected from our food and our food systems.”

The Krells purchase their seeds from Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah, which collects, generates and distributes heirloom seeds.

“The seeds come with stories,” Tobin said. “We have a type of seed called the Cherokee Trail of Tears, and these were actually seeds that were saved by indigenous people when they were getting pushed out of their lands, and they’ve been able to pass those seeds along, so we’re trying to find those ways to really ground us to our place in the earth and our food and what it means.”

The couple also recently began the practice of saving seeds from their own harvests to be put back into the soil, which is nourished by compost made of food prep waste from Great River Medical Center and local restaurants, which in turn use vegetables grown at Homestead to prepare meals.