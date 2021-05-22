Couple reopens historic roadside cafe in Story County

There are a few changes in store for patrons. The vintage Cadillac that used to be parked in the dining room has been moved next door to the gas station museum to more than double the seating to 10 areas, both booths and tables.

Situated between two other historic buildings, the Colo Motel and the gas station museum, Niland’s Cafe has display cases in the front room of the cafe and historic signs throughout. The display cases were donated by Duane Pundt of State Center.

“The history is so important to people,” Abi said. “We have so many people who come in and take photos and selfies.”

The Wilsons painted the walls of the cafe along with other updates and made improvements to six rentable rooms of the Colo Motel. Rooms are $60 per night, including a mini-fridge, free Wi-Fi and cable television.

“It had been about 20 years since the motel rooms have been redone,” Abi Wilson said. “We repainted everything and put new blinds and bedding in there.”

Danny and Abi live in Colo and have five children, ages 2 to 18, in the Colo-NESCO school district, where Abi teaches. She doesn’t plan to return to teaching next year, so she can focus on the cafe and motel.