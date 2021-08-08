Couples create unusual strawberry farm in Eagle Grove

The berries should be ready to pick by late August. That’s when Backyard Berries will host its first “you pick” event.

“We want to make it a friendly and inviting atmosphere,” Wilde said. “We will have containers you can put your berries in. We will weigh them and sell them by the pound.”

Aug. 28 will mark the first “you pick.” Backyard Berries will then host one every weekend after that during harvest.

“We will have fall pumpkins and hay bales,” Wilde said. “We planted sunflowers all the way around the property but they are surrounded by weeds so may not pan out this year.”

The picking aspect should be more enjoyable than the traditional method.

“It’s unique how they are raised up,” Wilde said. “You don’t pick them up on your hands and knees. It’s exciting and I think we are happy with where the plants are. We are ready for the berries.”

Wilde said he likes spending time in the field.

“Coming out here and working is almost relaxing,” he said. “We are on the edge of town. You hear nature and it’s kind of relaxing. You see the green and it seems like it goes forever.”

