DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Despite acknowledging a county prosecutor's behavior was "morally reprehensible" and "egregious," the Iowa Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement of the attorney, saying his actions didn't reach the threshold to remove an elected official.
The court ruled in a 4-3 decision Friday that Abraham Watkins was wrongly removed as Van Buren County attorney in January 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment. He was accused of commenting on an employee's breasts, repeatedly appearing in underwear in his home office and displaying nude photos of his wife.
Justice David Wiggins, in a dissent, rebuked the all-male court for trivializing harassment, noting "enough is enough."
Watkins attorney, Al Parrish, says Watkins has learned from the experience and hasn't decided yet whether he wants to be reinstated. The state attorney general's office declined to comment.