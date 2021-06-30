Court overturns gay bias verdict against ex-Iowa governor

Godfrey called the ruling “an absolutely bizarre decision” that undermines legal protections for gays and lesbians. He said the court disregarded the findings of jurors who heard six weeks of evidence, including testimony from Branstad and others.

Godfrey said the ruling was the logical result of the court’s rightward shift, which began after Iowa voters in 2010 removed three justices who voted to legalize gay marriage the year before.

“It is an outcome-based decision,” said Godfrey, who left state government in 2014 for a job with the U.S. Department of Labor. “Politics were injected into the court and this is what we’ve got.”

A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who was Branstad's lieutenant governor and supported appealing the verdict, called the ruling “a complete and total victory for the rule of law and Iowa taxpayers.” In addition to not having to pay the $1.5 million in damages, the state will not have to cover a judge's $3.1 million award for Godfrey's legal fees.

Even before the appeal, a Republican-controlled state panel had spent $2.9 million to pay Branstad's lawyers over the years.