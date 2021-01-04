Court upholds life sentence for Iowa basketball coach who abused 400+ boys

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court upheld a life prison sentence Monday for an influential Iowa youth basketball coach who used his position to sexually exploit more than 400 boys over 20 years.

A panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Gregory Stephen's argument that his 180-year sentence was excessive because he did not kill or physically injure his victims.

Stephen, 45, worked with Iowa’s most promising youth players as a coach of the Iowa Barnstormers, which was sponsored by Adidas and competed nationally. Many of the teenagers he coached earned college scholarships, including to play at universities such as Iowa, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin.

Stephen amassed a digital collection of thousands of sexual images of his players and their friends. He did so by pretending to be a teenage girl and enticing them to provide videos and photos of themselves masturbating — relationships that went on for years in some cases. He secretly recorded others undressing in bathrooms in hotels and his home.

On at least 15 occasions between 1999 and 2018, prosecutors say Stephen molested boys, often as he shared a hotel bed with them during trips to tournaments and professional basketball games.