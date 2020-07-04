COVID-19 cases in Iowa rising again after decline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After nearly four months of emergency steps to manage the spread of new coronavirus infections, COVID-19 cases in Iowa are on the rise again — alarming local health officials.

After new COVID-19 cases in Iowa slowly ebbed over a few weeks, the rate of infection has suddenly escalated in certain parts of Iowa, reaching record-breaking single-day totals and prompting local officials to urge residents to wear face masks in public and follow social distancing guidelines.

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases has been reported across the United States, occurring weeks after most of the country had eased restrictions and begun reopening local economies.

The United States reported more than 55,000 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, the highest single-day tally the nation has seen since the pandemic began in early March. The seven-day rolling average of new cases nationwide shows some of the highest totals not seen since the peak of the pandemic several weeks ago.

As of Friday, ahead of the long holiday weekend, nearly 40 states were reporting increases.

In Iowa, the rate of those tested for the infection found to be positive stood at 9.5 percent. That’s up from last Monday’s positivity rate of 6.34 percent, according to data from the state’s coronavirus website.