COVID-19, health care, schools likely to top Iowa House Democrats’ agenda

Bringing COVID-19 under control and keeping the focus on health care and public education will be priorities for Iowa House Democrats when they return to the Statehouse in January.

“We need to get on top of COVID-19 so it’s under control and people feel safe to return to work and return to their lives,” said House Minority Leader Todd Prichard. “We’re really not going to get back to normal until we’ve got COVID-19 under control.”

The state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic must be Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds’ top priority, Prichard, a Charles City lawyer, said Monday, a day the state reported 4,055 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the running total of Iowans who have tested positive to nearly 157,000 and the number of deaths to 1,846.

The state must reverse those numbers to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed “and so we can get small businesses back open and people feel comfortable going out and shopping and going out to eat or those types of things,” Prichard said.

Prichard plans to stay on as leader when a smaller Democratic minority meets virtually Saturday to elect leadership and make plans for the session that opens Jan. 11. Democrats now hold 47 of the 100 House seats, but saw that fall to 41 in the Nov. 3 election.