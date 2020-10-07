COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high in Iowa as rural outbreaks grow

For the second straight week, Reynolds said that despite the surges in hospitalizations, Iowa’s health care providers are telling her they are not yet overwhelmed by patients or running low on personal protective equipment. Reynolds said her staff is in constant communication with health care leaders across the state, and praised the different health care companies for their collaborative work in addressing the pandemic. She said those systems have plans in place for surges like the one Iowa is currently experiencing, and she said no hospitals have had to turn away patients.