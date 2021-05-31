 Skip to main content
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — For the first time in more than a year, fewer than 100 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, state health officials said Monday.

The latest numbers released Monday on the state’s coronavirus tracking site showed 95 hospitalized with the virus in the state, Des Moines television station WHO 13 reported. That’s the fewest patients hospitalized at one time since April 3, 2020.

In the 24 hours prior to 10 a.m. Monday, 13 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the patients hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators. The site shows more than 371,400 in Iowa have tested positive for the virus since the outbreak began last year, and 6,055 have died from the virus.

A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 1,358,425 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 163,050 people have gotten the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

