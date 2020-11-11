COVID-19 hospitalizations rise sharply in Sioux City, across Iowa

DES MOINES — The pleas from hospital and public health officials across Iowa have been coming in clearly, and in unison.

All Iowans must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 — which is spreading through the state like wildfire — or Iowa hospitals may soon become overrun by patients infected with the virus, and then Iowa’s health care workers may become overwhelmed by the surging patient load.

COVID-19 is tearing through Iowa at rates never before seen during the pandemic, which first hit here in late March. The two-week average for new deaths is at its highest point of the pandemic, and the two-week average of new cases has tripled in just the past two months.

On Wednesday morning, Woodbury County's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate had climbed to 22 percent, while neighboring Plymouth and Ida counties had much higher rates of 28.9 percent and 28.5 percent.

UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s noted that many in the Siouxland community are wearing masks while out in public and then letting their guard down while at private gatherings with family and friends. Local health care providers say this has become “a significant concern,” according to a statement to the Journal.