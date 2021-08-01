Crane company workers eager to handle the heavy lifting

For Lawler, a job begins by obtaining the necessary information from the client. This includes not only the weight of the object and the height and distance it is to be moved, but also factors such as ground condition and hazards such as sewer tunnels or power lines.

Hoefler said each of A-1’s cranes has an associated “chart book,” which helps operators select the best crane for each job.

“If something is so many feet away and so high up, and this much weight, (the chart book) will tell us if the crane can pick that or not,” she said.

Sometimes, the best machine might not be a crane at all.

“Our latest purchase was a 40,000 to 60,000-pound forklift, which is used for heavy machines and manufacturing companies,” Hoefler said.

Other area businesses use a variety of machines to handle the heavy lifting.

Jake Schroeder, with Tegeler Wrecker & Crane in Dyersville, said the business owns rotating wreckers that can lift up to 85 tons. These machines differ from traditional wreckers in that the boom can rotate 360 degrees rather than simply going up and down.