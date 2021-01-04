Criminal records leave Tyson workers feeling stuck at Iowa plant

WATERLOO, Iowa — Prison walls surrounded him for 17 years and seven months.
He worried he couldn’t get a job. He couldn’t use a computer to fill out online applications. He didn’t know how to do an interview.
But he heard about one place that would hire him: The Tyson plant in Waterloo.
“I feared that I was going to have to get back out here and sell drugs and stuff like that,” said the man, now 45. “It’s kind of hard to get some other jobs like Tyson that’s going to pay pretty good.”
Poor prospects
The Tyson meatpacking plant in Waterloo is known for hiring workers with criminal convictions. But limited job prospects and poor plant conditions leave these workers feeling stuck and undervalued, they told The Courier.
The 45-year-old man organized gangs in Waterloo. His father was murdered, and shortly after, his mother started using drugs.
He saw people stabbed, raped and beaten up in prison. But he started a program to curb violence, mentored other inmates, earned fitness trainer and nutrition certificates, got his GED and took college welding courses, he said.
He escaped the spread of COVID-19 in prison. But he started working at Tyson before COVID-19 cases peaked, eventually leading more than 1,000 workers to become infected with the virus. He worried the virus would kill him before he could enjoy life after prison.
He watched supervisors pressure workers to show up sick or hurt, he said.
“We’re taking chances here of working in this plant where people [have] passed away,” he said. “I want to leave Tyson. I don’t think Tyson is a safe place. ... They’re more about trying to get the work done.”
Jobs out of reach
Lifting weights distracted the man from the stress of prison life.
He idolized actor and former bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger. Before Tyson, he dreamed about working at a Planet Fitness gym, where he could share his love for exercise with others.
“I didn’t think people would want anything to do with me,” he said.
A history
Another Waterloo man, 44, went to Tyson three years ago after being imprisoned twice. He wishes he could mentor kids in the school system who are enduring the same struggles he did.
“Your criminal history follows you, and basically holds you back and prevents you from doing a lot of things you might want to do,” the man said. “So your only choice is somewhere like Tyson.”
Poor work history and low education levels prevent formerly imprisoned people from securing employment, according to a study by nonprofit Pew Charitable Trusts. The study found past prison or jail time cuts people’s yearly earnings by 40% compared with others. Blacks and Hispanics face worse earning potential than whites.
A criminal record reduces by 50% the number of calls back people get from employers, according to another study in the American Journal of Sociology.
The Tyson application process does not ask people about past felony convictions, the company said in a statement.
People who were formerly imprisoned can face insecurities stemming from lack of social, professional and technological skills.
“You have to now go and file applications on the computers now, and I didn’t know anything about any of that stuff,” the 45-year-old man said. “It was pretty rough for me trying to find a good job that I actually wanted.”
A woman at the Tyson plant helped him fill out an online application.
Last resort
Another worker, 27, began working at Tyson months ago after briefly spending time in jail. Her husband is imprisoned and she is caring for her four kids.
“I can’t get another job,” she said. “I can, but it’s definitely not going to pay what Tyson pays, and I think that’s why I’m so scared to lose my job.”
The 44-year-old man said he is on the brink of taking a pay cut to leave Tyson. Working long shifts six days a week like other workers, he said he barely sees his family.
“I don’t see a person come into work to Tyson with better options,” the 44-year-old worker said. “Tyson will be your last resort.”
Al Hays, co-chair of Iowa Justice Action Network, said the view that people who commit crimes should face “permanent punishment” is flawed.
“That actually encourages people to go back and commit more crimes, so it doesn’t enhance public safety, and it’s also not fair,” he said. “We all know that there should be consequences for committing a crime … but once the consequences have been paid — they have paid their debt basically — it’s in everybody’s interest to try to wipe the slate clean a little bit and give people a chance to start over.”
COVID-19 prevented the Iowa Department of Correction from providing inmates with its usual education programs, treatment classes and work-training opportunities, said DOC spokesperson Cord Overton.
Undervalued, overworked
As soon as he started working at Tyson, the 45-year-old man said, he noticed a similarity between prison and the Waterloo plant: Leaders at both places didn’t seem to care about him.
“Tyson needs to stop getting away with the things that they’re getting away with,” he said.
The 44-year-old worker said managers yell at workers like they are children, reprimanding them if they talk back. He hears supervisors tell him there is a meat shortage but he sees the same amount of hogs coming into the plant.
“I don’t feel valued — I feel very expendable,” the man said. “And I feel like nothing changes or will change unless they can’t run. That’s the only time they’ll change something is if it prevents those hogs from being run in the morning.”
Fellow workers don’t wash their hands or take basic measures to prevent spreading COVID-19, he said. He said supervisors do not care whether workers are sick.
“They were testing people and sending them right back in without even having the results,” he said. “If you test me, you don’t know if I’m sick, why would you send me right back in there to work?”
The man’s 25-year-old son, who also was in prison before working at Tyson, contracted the virus in the spring. He is now back in prison.
“I hope he don’t die in there — contract it in there — because that would be a great festering place for COVID to do what it does,” the man said.
Replaecable
The 27-year-old woman said supervisors yell and cuss at workers. She was told by a supervisor that she is “replaceable.” When her child was sick, she said, supervisors pressured her to keep showing up to work.
“They don’t care if you’re sick or if your kids are sick at all,” she said. “They just care about you showing up. That’s it.”
Several workers said the Tyson plant penalized people with “points” for missing work if they or their families had COVID-19 symptoms. Tyson said the attendance policy was “relaxed” in early March to allow workers to stay home without getting penalized for “any illness or matter relating to” the virus.
The worker said she does not see many changes in COVID-19 protocol since the spring, when Tyson temporarily stopped plant operations.
The company said it implemented walkthrough temperature scanners, required face masks, enforced social distancing, installed physical barriers between workstations, increased break room space, marked six-foot distances in common areas and staggered shift start times.
In a statement, Tyson said it continues striving “to create a better workplace environment for all team members.”
“We are constantly improving our support of our hourly team members in the areas of workplace training, safety, compensation and benefits and life skills through numerous programs and initiatives,” the company said.
Pressure to work
People out of prison on parole or probation are often required to get jobs in local economies that don’t welcome them.
Ken Kolthoff is the director of Iowa’s First Judicial District, which includes Black Hawk County and 10 other nearby counties. He said parole agents recommend their clients apply to employers known for hiring people with criminal backgrounds — including Tyson.
“We don’t make anybody go to any place specific,” he said.
There is no formal DOC policy or program that channels clients from the criminal justice system to Tyson, he said. Tyson said it does not actively recruit people through the criminal justice system.
But jobs at the Waterloo plant remain a high-paying option for people who need to find work. People at halfway houses, like the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility or Waterloo Women’s Center for Change, are expected to seek employment or education. They are asked to pay rent, legal costs, victim restitution and child support, if applicable.
If people lost their jobs due to COVID-19, Kolthoff said, they were not penalized or expected to keep up regular rent payments.
“People aren’t being sent to prison for losing jobs,” he said. “People are being told, ‘Hey, you got to get out, you got to a find a job.’”
Those who keep stable jobs, don’t cause disturbances and pay bills on time get benefits, he said. One advantage is getting released sooner, which Hays said could incentivize inmates to seek any job they can get.
People who are retired, have disabilities, take care of children at home or have another means of income can sometimes avoid work requirements, Kolthoff said.
If formerly incarcerated clients don’t feel safe working at the Tyson plant, Kolthoff said, parole agents will work with clients to find other jobs.
Tyson said workers who want to report alleged misconduct or other issues can submit anonymous complaints to Help Line, an independent third party outlet, or Web Line, an online resource. The company said employees can bring concerns to supervisors, managers, local human resources staffers, ethics and compliance department members or union representatives.
Kolthoff said he trusts agencies, like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, to ensure that Tyson is following public health guidance. A lawsuit filed by ACLU of Iowa and other groups says OSHA did not respond adequately to worker safety complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic.