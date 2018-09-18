DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Swiss-based cruise company wants to bring ships to Dubuque if the city builds a dock along the Mississippi River.
The Telegraph Herald reports that David Simmons of Viking River Cruises discussed the company's potential plans at a City Council work session on Monday.
Simmons says the company hopes to build a cruise route with eight stops from St. Louis to St. Paul, Minnesota. He says the company would make a stop in Dubuque if the city had the docking facilities.
City Council members agreed last month to prioritize building a $4 million dock for the coming year. Officials still need to formally approve such a project.
Simmons says Viking is willing to partner with the city to build the dock.
———
