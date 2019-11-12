Daughter listed as witness in murder case against Iowa man
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The adult daughter of an Iowa City man charged with killing his wife is included on a long list of potential prosecution witnesses.

A court document released Tuesday formally charges 67-year-old Roy Browning Jr. with first-degree murder in the April 5 stabbing death of his wife, University of Iowa employee JoEllen Browning.

Witnesses listed on the document include one of the couple's two adult children, Elizabeth Browning Adrianse of Des Moines. She said last month that she and her brother did not wish to comment on the arrest of their father, saying the family "needs time to heal."

Other witnesses include several employees of the Iowa City Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation. Representatives of multiple banks are also listed.

Investigators allege that Roy Browning killed his wife as she was in the process of discovering that he had hidden major financial problems. He stood to inherit $2 million in savings and life insurance upon her death.

Browning is being held at the Johnson County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

