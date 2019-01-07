How far is that?

In presenting the bronze shoes at the company Christmas party, Joe Verdi worked up a few facts and figures about Shrader’s running streak:

• At a conservative six miles per run, Shrader has run 60,000 miles.

• Earth’s circumference is 24,901 miles, so Shrader has run around the globe 2.4 times.

• Down and back on a high school basketball court is 168 feet, so Shrader has run down and back 1,885,714 times.

• The distance from the Los Angeles airport to New York’s LaGuardia is 2,822 miles. Shrader has run the equivalent of 10.6 trips across the country and back.

• As the crow flies from Davenport to London is 4,070 miles. Shrader has run that distance and back more than seven times.