Davenport demands fixes at 2nd troubled apartment complex

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A company that owns a Davenport apartment complex that has been declared uninhabitable now is facing problems at another complex.

The Quad City Times reports that inspections of Crestwood Apartments revealed problems that include mold, mildew and rodents. Davenport officials ordered the property vacated in August.

City emails, notices and orders obtained by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus through a public records request show a similar situation playing out at Heatherton Apartments, which is owned by the same Minnesota-based group. Issues there include water damage.

The city found during a December inspection that some items had been fixed but that others issues hadn't. City officials warned that if the property fails a re-inspection later this month that the 60-day process of vacating it would begin.

City officials and records indicate the real estate investment and property management companies tied to Heatherton Apartments are managed by Ryan Schmidt of Forest Lake, Minnesota. Schmidt didn't return messages from The Quad City Times seeking comment. Nor did an attorney representing the management group.

Rich Oswald, director of neighborhood services for the city of Davenport, noted the management group out of Minnesota is marketing the properties for sale.

