DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport school district officials will be reviewing new procedures for suspensions, removals and use of rooms for both general-education and special-education students.
The review on Friday comes after an audit by the Iowa Department of Education, the Quad-City Times reported. The audit found the district special-education program in "systemic non-compliance" with several parts of the federal law that governs education of students with disabilities.
The district is collaborating with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and the Iowa Department of Education to develop procedures for student suspensions, removals and the use of rooms. The new procedures will be shared with district staff at an Aug. 28 meeting.
Following the audit, state officials instructed the district to reconvene Individualized Education Program meetings for some special-education students. The district is also required to work with a national expert to address a disproportionate number of students of color identified for special-education services, and the disproportionate number of minority special-education students subjected to disciplinary actions.
The district, the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and the Education Department reviewed data related to disproportionality at a July 24 meeting. The meeting focused on which national experts could help address the issue.
District and Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency officials are also developing training around functional behavior assessments and behavior interventions plans.
"We have no additional details to add at this time," district spokeswoman Dawn Saul said in an email response for information. "We will continue to share information as we have it available."
———
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com