Davenport man accused of fatally shooting another man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested a man early Tuesday who is accused of shooting another man to death at a Davenport gas station as the two men fought, authorities said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Demetrius Ray Howard Jr. and booking him into jail around 4 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Quad-City Times reported.

Police said the shooting occurred late Monday night in a GD Express as Howard and the other man fought. Officials have not released the identity of the man killed.

