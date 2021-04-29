 Skip to main content
Davenport man arrested in girlfriend's death last month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a Davenport man for the death of his girlfriend in March.

Davenport police said in a news release Wednesday that Sylvis Brandon Nelson, 35, had been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, the Quad-City Times reported. Police believe he beat and strangled 34-year-old Cobrianda Anderson, who was found dead in her home by emergency responders on March 24.

Nelson told authorities Anderson had suffered an asthma attack and died, police said. But investigators said Anderson's injuries were not consistent with Nelson's claim of an asthma attack, and an autopsy confirmed her cause of death had been strangulation and blunt-force head injuries.

Nelson is being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

