Davenport man drowns while ice fishing with brother

Authorities say a Davenport man drowned after falling through ice while fishing with his brother

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man drowned after he fell through the ice while fishing with his brother, authorities said Tuesday.

Patrick Vaughn, 71, drowned after his body was pulled from water Monday in rural Mediapolis, Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening said in a news release.

Sheriff's deputies and Mediapolis fire personnel responded to the site after a man called 911 asking for help.

Responders found Michael Vaughn, 69, clinging to ice after falling through while fishing, Glendening said.

After Michael Vaughn was pulled to safety, rescuers learned another man had fallen through the ice and was still in the water. Mediapolis fire personnel searched for about 90 minutes before finding Patrick Vaughn.

Patrick Vaughn was pronounced dead upon arrival at Southeast Iowa Medical Center.

