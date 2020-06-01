Davenport mayor: Sunday night protesters intended to create chaos

Sikorski said there were two officers on administrative leave after the exchange of gunfire.

The wounded officer was doing well Monday morning, Matson said.

A vehicle possibly connected with that ambush fled police and crashed. Several people from that vehicle were taken into custody, he added.

Sikorski also said at Necker's Jewelers, 4007 E. 53rd St., officers found more than 30 shell casings.

The people involved in the overnight unrest appeared to be somewhat loosely organized, Sikorski said. Who they were and where they were from was still being investigated.

In the time leading up to the unrest, there was some social media chatter about something potentially happening in the Quad-Cities, but not a lot of specific information, the chief said.

The police notified businesses and anyone that might be affected based on that, but whether stores in the area chose to shut down was up to them, Sikorski said.

Sikorski could not say at the morning conference how many people had been arrested.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said there are at least four people in custody after last night’s incidents but that they had not been charged as of 9 a.m.