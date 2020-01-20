Davenport yard display depicts mannequin gunning down Democrats

“I put it up there to mess with them," he said.

Hesseltine is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan. When asked if his display is intended to incite violence, he responded, “no way.”

Matson, who asked the head of Davenport Police to look into the matter, denounced the display in strong terms.

"My personal reaction is that it’s terribly wrong and an embarrassment to our city," he said. “All hate speech is wrong.”

Other local leaders have criticized the display but said the city's hands are tied by free speech protections.

“It’s bad taste, unneighborly,” said Ward 3 Alderwoman Marion Meginnis, who represents the neighborhood. “If if does not violate a city ordinance, there is no action the city can take.

“We are a country that allows people to have opinions,” Meginnis added.

David Millage, chairman of the Scott County Republican Party, said he agreed, calling the display “terrible” but protected as free speech.

“We find it to be in extremely poor taste, and there’s no affiliation between what it depicts and the Republican Party,” Millage said.