Deadline extended for Iowa employers to apply for language learners grants

The deadline for employers to apply for grants to provide English language instruction to employees has been extended to allow for more applications.

Iowa Workforce Development said Wednesday employers now have until Jan. 13 to apply. Applications can be submitted beginning Dec. 14. Additional information on the grant, including application documents and FAQs, can be found at https://bit.ly/3VHdEsq.

Iowa Workforce Development also will host a webinar about the program at 3 p.m. Dec. 20. The webinar will include an overview of the grant application, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Interested employers can sign up to participate at https://bit.ly/3P6eKvv.

The Language Learners Job Training Program will provide $5 million for workplace programs aimed at improving English proficiency for employees so they can better understand duties, policies and procedures. Businesses with 25 employees or more are eligible for grants.

Applicants who already have submitted their application do not need to take further action. If applicants wish to amend their application and resubmit, they may do so during the extended period.

For more information, contact Sara Bath at Sara.Bath@iwd.iowa.gov.