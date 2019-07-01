DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday her office received word that Iowans affected by flooding and severe weather now have until July 16 to apply for federal recovery assistance.
Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted Iowa’s request for an extension of the registration deadline for the federal Individual Assistance Program.
The extension will give those affected by flooding and severe weather from March 12 to June 15 additional time to register.
Homeowners and renters in Woodbury and Monona counties and seven other counties now have until July 16 to apply for Individual Assistance. The counties also include: Fremont, Harrison, Louisa, Mills, Pottawattamie, Scott and Shelby. The deadline had been Monday.
The deadline for residents and businesses to apply for Small Business Administration loans also has been extended to July 16.
To register for FEMA assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
Information on how to apply for low-interest SBA loans for businesses and residents is available online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955.
For more information visit floods2019.iowa.gov.