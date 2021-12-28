 Skip to main content
Death toll on Iowa highways nears last year's total

Despite a concerted effort to reduce traffic fatalities in Iowa, the number this year has just about matched last year’s total, with a few days to go before 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Despite a concerted effort to reduce traffic fatalities in Iowa, the number this year has just about matched last year's total, with a few days to go before 2022.

KCCI-TV reports that 341 people have died on Iowa roadways this year, two shy of the 343 in 2020.

Last year, the Iowa State Patrol formed a fatality reduction task force in hopes of saving lives. One factor troopers cite in many accidents: Speeding. The patrol cited one instance where the driver was going 138 mph.

Patrol officials also cited an increase in distracted and impaired drivers.

Troopers plan targeted enforcement operations in various areas of the state in 2022.

