 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deceased, jailed Iowans received $238K in unemployment benefits, audit says

  • Updated
  • 0
Prison, Iowa

Iowa Department of Corrections reports show it housed 7,744 inmates in the nine institutions in Anamosa, Clarinda, Fort Dodge, Mitchellville, Oakdale, Fort Madison, Mount Pleasant, Newton and Rockwell City at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. This Dec. 25, 2017, file photo shows the prison in Anamosa, Iowa. 

 Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, File

DES MOINES — The state of Iowa recently paid out more than $238,000 in improper unemployment benefits to individuals who are deceased or incarcerated, a state audit said.

The audit, reported Tuesday by Iowa Auditor Rob Sand’s office, said Iowa Workforce Development paid nearly $125,000 to people are dead, and another nearly $114,000 to prisoners who were not eligible for unemployment benefits.

The audit covered the state budget year that ended in June 2020, which included the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the audit, the erroneous payments were made because they were not caught by state fact-finders.

The state workforce department was inundated with unemployment requests during the first months of the pandemic as most businesses were completely or partially closed as part of public health precautions.

People are also reading…

The state’s jobless rate peaked at 10.5 percent in April 2020, according to state workforce data.

The state audit found that benefits totaling $124,698 were sent to six individuals who are deceased. And eight individuals who were incarcerated and thus ineligible for unemployment benefits received benefits totaling $113,813.

Between March and June 2020, IWD “received an unprecedented and historic number of unemployment claims unlikely to ever be seen again in a similar three-month period” as well as “an unparalleled number of customer service phone calls and email requests for help,” the workforce department said in response to the audit.

The department also noted that, at the same time, the federal government created new unemployment programs that states were required to develop, test and implement.

IWD said it followed federal guidelines by prioritizing benefits payments over all other activities, including fact-finding.

“IWD conducted limited fact-finding interviews between March and May 2020. Once we had capacity to do so, we directed an unprecedented number of staff to engage in fact-finding in an effort to reduce the backlog and catch up as quickly as possible,” the department’s response in the report said.

The department will resume cross-checking claimants’ and prisoners’ social security numbers, and partner with the state Health and Human Services department and train investigators to spot claimants who use a deceased person’s social security number, it said in the report.

The audit does not note whether the state has been able to recoup any of those payments.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa has record haul on sports bets

Iowa has record haul on sports bets

Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos reported adjusted gross revenue of nearly $451 million from slot machines and table games and a separate sports wagering handle of more than $431 million that netted them $51 million in receipts

Reynolds, DeJear, argue taxes, abortion in gubernatorial debate

Reynolds, DeJear, argue taxes, abortion in gubernatorial debate

Reynolds touted the record of her 6-year term, pointing to tax cuts and keeping schools and businesses open during the COVID-19 pandemic as her major achievements. DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines, said the state had been underfunding critical systems.

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once key, US newspaper editorial endorsements fade away

Once a key part of the political season and an important role for newspapers, editorial endorsements of candidates are fading away. A recent announcement that newspapers controlled by the Alden Global Capital hedge fund would no longer endorse candidates for president, governor and U.S. Senate is the latest indicator of the trend. In many cases, endorsements have become victim to both the news industry's troubles and the era's bitter politics. After many newspapers advised against voting for Donald Trump as president in 2016 — and he won anyway — many news organizations wonder if it's worth alienating readers when they're hard enough to come by.

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince William is taking in a role in planning his father's coronation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News