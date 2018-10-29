Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start Dec. 3 for a man accused of robbing a bank in the northwest Iowa community of Moville.

Court records show that 43-year-old Brendon Reed pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to bank robbery. Authorities say he robbed United Bank of Iowa in Moville of nearly $14,000 on March 30. He was apprehended later that day after crashing a stolen car during a chase by officers near Salix.

He's pleaded guilty to stealing the car and has been sentenced to 10 years in an Iowa prison.

