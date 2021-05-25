Defense paints Iowa murder suspect as hard-working immigrant

Investigators say Bahena Rivera told them he “blacked out” and couldn't remember how he killed Tibbetts.

The first defense witness called Tuesday was forensic consultant Michael Spence, who agreed that Tibbetts’ DNA was found on blood stains in the trunk, but said there was also unaccounted for DNA in the trunk, including at least one unknown male and female.

Spence conceded that it would not be surprising to find other DNA sources in a trunk of a vehicle that had been used, and that there are many ways they could have ended up there.

Iris Gamboa, the mother of Bahena Rivera's daughter, testified Tuesday that she lived with him for four years before they broke up in 2017. She said he worked 12-hour days and only got two days off every two weeks.

She said he was a good father who paid $500 per month to support their daughter, was not violent toward them and never showed excessive anger. Bahena Rivera was also sending money back to his parents in Mexico and paying to build them a house, she said.

The defense showed jurors a photograph of a smiling Bahena Rivera and Gamboa with their young daughter at a family party in 2017. “He was happy that his daughter was happy,” Gamboa said. “It was a good day.”

Bahena Rivera's aunt, Alejandra Cervantes, said he was known as playful around the family and that children love him. She recalled going to the sheriff's office where Bahena Rivera was being interrogated but being unable to see him or get in touch with him by phone.

