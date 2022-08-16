Democratic 4th District candidate, Ryan Melton, says conservative policies are hurting the district

DES MOINES — Ryan Melton said conservative policies have been hurting Iowa’s 4th District, pitching his case to voters in his campaign against Republican Randy Feenstra at the Iowa State Fair.

Melton, a Democrat, said he was the “one pro-democracy candidate in the race,” skewering Feenstra for accepting the endorsement of Donald Trump and what he thought was a lukewarm response to the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“In my opinion, the acceptance of Donald Trump’s endorsement is a rejection of American democracy,” he said at the Des Moines Register Soapbox on Monday.

Melton said he was inspired to run when he saw that no other Democrats were planning to challenge Feenstra in the highly conservative district.

Feenstra took office in 2021 after defeating Republican Steve King in the 2020 primary. King had drawn criticism from opponents and fellow Republicans for making inflammatory, anti-immigration, and white supremacists statements throughout his 18 years in Congress.

Melton named several areas of life he thought were worse off under Republican state leadership, including child care, health care and labor rights.

Concerning a high rate of teachers leaving the profession, Melton said teachers in Iowa deserve higher pay and a pattern of villainizing teachers has led some to leave the job. He said schools and teachers need more money and resources to help students who are struggling.

“We have so many kids going to school hungry, they’re going to school dealing with problems at home, they’re certainly not going to school often in an ideal learning mindset,” he said. “So we need teachers that are robustly paid and respected and not overworked, so they can observe these kinds of gaps.”

Feenstra’s policy positions align with King’s and are bad for the people of the 4th District, Melton contended.

“Congressman Feenstra’s voting record is Steve King’s voting record,” he said. “They are the exact same voting record.”

The 4th District is the most Republican district in the state, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats two to one. Feenstra’s 2020 primary election was backed by national Republicans and he won, in part, by painting King as a liability after he was stripped from his committee positions for comments about white supremacy made in the New York Times.

Melton criticized Feenstra for support of carbon capture pipelines being proposed through Iowa, which Democratic politicians and farm groups alike have opposed.

Three companies have proposed different pipelines to move carbon dioxide captured from ethanol deep underground in an attempt to decrease carbon emissions and sequester greenhouse gasses, facing bitter opposition from both climate advocates and rural landowners. This month, Summit Carbon Solutions asked the Iowa Utilities board to grant eminent domain in four Iowa counties to build the pipeline.

Melton called carbon sequestration a “failed technology” and criticized Feenstra for his support for the projects, which he said don’t do enough for climate change and are prone to failure.

“Why would you give the burden of a risk of a carbon capture pipeline leak, why would you put that burden on us on the ground, just so corporations can rake in massive profits from that?” he said.

The Register said it invited all candidates for state and federal office to speak at the soapbox, and Feenstra is not scheduled to speak.

"Randy Feenstra is a true Christian conservative who has led on protecting life, liberty, and freedom,” Republican Party of Iowa spokesperson Kollin Crompton said. “Feenstra was one of the first voices to warn about inflation and has fought tooth and nail for Northwest Iowa's farms, small businesses, and families.”