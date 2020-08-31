Democrats challenge Iowa district court rulings on absentee ballot requests

“Not only would this lawsuit prevent my office from mailing absentee ballot request forms statewide, it would also remove additional flexibility for Iowa’s military, overseas and health care facility voters,” Pate said.

The court rulings in Linn and Woodbury counties require the auditors in those counties to inform voters in writing that their absentee ballot requests cannot be honored and tell them they must submit a fresh application if they want to vote by absentee ballot. Voters also have the option of in-person voting Nov. 3.

A hearing on a third challenge by the Republican National Committee is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Johnson County.

The three auditors — all Democrats — sent more than 200,000 absentee ballot requests that were prepopulated with voter identification numbers. Their intent, the auditors said, was to make it easier for eligible Iowans to safely vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the RNC claimed the auditors “willfully and unilaterally” disobeyed Iowa election law by sending voters the prepopulated request forms.

Pate sent voters absentee ballot request forms ahead of the June primary election to reduce the potential exposure to COVID-19 at polling places. Those forms were not prefilled.