Democrats deploy inflatable pig against Ernst

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Democrats are hoping to make Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst squeal on the 2020 campaign trail.

Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith unveiled an inflatable pig he called “Washington Wilbur” that will serve as a reminder to voters, he said, that Ernst broke her 2014 promise to clean up wasteful spending and “make ‘em squeal” if Iowans elected her.

“Ernst promised that she would clean up the mess, but the pig sty has never been worse,” he said.

Instead of making good on her pledge, Smith said, Ernst “gave billion-dollar handouts to corporate special interests that made the pig sty of political corruption even worse” during a six-year term he hopes gets derailed by Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in the Nov. 3 general election.

“Joni Ernst promised that she would go to Washington and make the big spenders squeal,” Smith told a news conference. “She broke her promise and Iowans are the ones left squealing” while banks, oil companies, prescription drug manufacturers, lobbyists and politicians are “fat and happy” because of her help, he asserted.

“Ernst went to Washington, mixed our tax dollars in with the slop and then poured it into the trough,” Smith said.