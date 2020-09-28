Democrats deploy inflatable pig against Ernst

DES MOINES — Democrats are hoping to make Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst squeal on the 2020 campaign trail.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith unveiled an inflatable pig he called “Washington Wilbur” that will serve as a reminder to voters, he said, that Ernst broke her 2014 promise to clean up wasteful spending and “make ‘em squeal” if Iowans elected her.
“Ernst promised that she would clean up the mess, but the pig sty has never been worse,” he said.
Instead of making good on her pledge, Smith said, Ernst “gave billion-dollar handouts to corporate special interests that made the pig sty of political corruption even worse” during a six-year term he hopes gets derailed by Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in the Nov. 3 general election.
“Joni Ernst promised that she would go to Washington and make the big spenders squeal,” Smith told a news conference. “She broke her promise and Iowans are the ones left squealing” while banks, oil companies, prescription drug manufacturers, lobbyists and politicians are “fat and happy” because of her help, he asserted.
“Ernst went to Washington, mixed our tax dollars in with the slop and then poured it into the trough,” Smith said.
Smith was joined by State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, a West Des Moines Democrat, and state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, who charged that Ernst’s reelection bid is being bankrolled by corporate and GOP interests rushing to confirm a new U.S. Supreme Court nominee before an upcoming ruling on the future of the Affordable Care Act.
Smith said Republicans are eager to distract attention from the Trump administration’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 American lives, including at least 1,317 Iowans. But that topic “is on the minds of Iowans every day — the fact that we have to wear masks when we’re out in public, the continued fear of this, the continued high number of people here in Iowa who are affected on a daily basis.”
Aaron Britt, spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa, called the inflatable pig a “pathetic stunt” to distract Iowa voters from Greenfield’s “flailing” campaign.
“Democrats are squealing because they can’t stand that Joni went to Washington and did exactly what she promised,” Britt said.
Ernst visits all 99 Iowa counties every year and is endorsed by farm groups because she has eliminated burdensome regulations, cut waste and invested in key infrastructure like rural broadband, he added.
“While Theresa Greenfield and her dark money liberal allies desperately spend almost $100 million to try to buy the Iowa Senate seat, it sounds like this inflatable pig will visit more of Iowa in the last five weeks of the race than Greenfield has in 16 months,” said Ernst campaign spokesperson Brendan Conley.
