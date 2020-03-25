Democrats plan attack on Joni Ernst’s ‘Make ’Em Squeal’ campaign ad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Sen. Ernst promised to be different — but once she landed in Washington, Ernst began working in lock-step with Mitch McConnell, special interests and power brokers who put personal profits over the well-being of Iowans,” Busch said.

“Sen. Ernst’s bait-and-switch worked once — but Iowans now see Ernst for who she truly is: just another Washington politician who will do and say anything to win re-election,” he added. “Come November, voters will elect a new senator who will fight for us and never put our communities on the line for their own career benefit.”

Ernst spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch countered that the Iowa Democratic Party along with dark-money groups are “playing petty political games at a time of a worldwide pandemic.”

“Joni Ernst is working tirelessly to provide the relief Iowa families and businesses need,” she added in a statement. “Joni is working nonstop to ensure families have paid sick leave, provide assistance to small businesses, like child care centers, and more.

“In fact,” Deatsch added, “Joni has identified more than $350 million in taxpayer money from an unused presidential campaign fund and has championed a proposal to use those funds to provide the needed protective equipment to our health care workers on the front lines.”