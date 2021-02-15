Democrats pushing ahead on Iowa recount reform; Republicans await US House decision

Mascher said Democrats have discussed increasing the number of recount board members, from three possibly up to a nine-member board, "to be able to speed up the process" of conducting hand recounts, particularly in larger, urban counties.

"We felt that that would be a way of ensuring the public that (recounts) were all being done the same, and that it could be done speedily," Mascher said.

Iowa law, too, states recount boards may consider only ballots considered on election night, even if the board is made aware of legally cast ballots excluded from the initial count.

Hart's campaign has identified 22 ballots it has claimed were legally cast but not counted, due to election worker error. Had the 22 ballots been tallied, Hart, of Wheatland, argues she would have won by nine votes.

Mascher said Democrats' proposal would push back the date counties are required to canvass the vote to allow inclusion of ballots that were cast on time, but may have been excluded from the county's official count.

"So we want to make sure that all votes are looked that. That all votes are considered and all votes are counted, if they were cast legitimately," Mascher said. "We want to make sure that the timelines work ... and make sure it, again, is adequate in being able to get the counts done."