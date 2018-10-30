Try 1 month for 99¢

CLARINDA, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Corrections Department says a correctional officer was assaulted at the Clarinda Correctional Facility.

The department says the inmate confronted the officer around 6:35 p.m. Monday and soon began using his fists to strike the officer. The officer used pepper spray to gain control of the inmate as other staffers arrived to help.

The officer was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center for evaluation and treatment and was released later Monday night.

The names of those involved haven't been released.

