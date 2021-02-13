Des Moines barbecue judge confident in his restaurant plans

The two sides have not signed a contract. But if Halfhill raises the necessary money to renovate the building, Cason said, “it’s a go for me.”

He said he wants to open a restaurant in River Bend because of the community’s diversity. About 60% of the neighborhood is Black, Latino or Asian, twice the rate of Des Moines overall.

The city currently is renovating the street in front of the building by decreasing the number of lanes to three from five, adding a bicycle and pedestrian path and planting trees. The old city hall, which served a municipality that disappeared when Des Moines annexed it in 1890, sits across from popular Mexican restaurant Tacos La Familia.

“I love what they’re doing to the neighborhood,” Cason said. “That’s what the neighborhood needs. I know what that neighborhood used to be. It’s going to be buzzing, you know what I mean?”

He added: “I would never put a restaurant in West Des Moines. It’s cookie-cutter. It has no feel. It has no soul.”

Cason grew up near East High School. His grandmother, Margaret, and his mother, Mary, were passionate cooks. He began experimenting on the grill himself when he was about 12, cooking hot dogs, bass and crappie.