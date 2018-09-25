DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines mechanical, electrical and sheet-metal contractor has announced plans to build a $21 million corporate office and production facility in Des Moines, adding 115 new jobs in three years.
The Des Moines Register reports that Waldinger Corp. will buy 28 acres on the city's south side for the planned 54,000-square-foot office building and a 95,000-square-foot production plant and warehouse. The city of Des Moines has tentatively agreed to waive three years of property taxes and give Waldinger an economic development grant of up to $1.8 million.
The city's Urban Design Review Board considered the project on Tuesday.
Waldinger designs, fabricates and installs HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, plumbing, piping and kitchen systems in commercial and industrial buildings. It employs about 2,000 people nationwide, including 295 office and production employees and up to 600 construction field-based service technicians in central Iowa.
———
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com