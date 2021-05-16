Des Moines district won't extend superintendent's contract

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The board of Iowa's largest school district narrowly decided not to extend the contract of its embattled superintendent beyond June 2023.

The Des Moines school board voted 4-3 Thursday not to extend the contract of Superintendent Tom Ahart, who has been at odds with state officials over the district's decision to stick with remote learning at the start of the school year. At the time, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had ordered all schools to provide at least half of their instruction in person despite the coronavirus pandemic unless virus cases were at a high level in the area around a district.

The board's decision was reported Saturday by the Des Moines Register.

Ahart faces a hearing later this week over whether he will lose his state superintendent’s license over the district’s decision, though the district reached an agreement with the state to make up the instructional time that was lost.